Arik Air resumes flight operations to Maiduguri May 9

Five months after it suspended flights to Maiduguri in Borno State over security concerns, Arik Air says it will resume operations to the North-Eastern city from May 9. The airline, in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Mr Ola Adebanji, said the security situation in the region had since improved, necessitating the resumption of…

