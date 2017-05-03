Pages Navigation Menu

Arik Air resumes flight operations to Maiduguri May 9

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Travel | 0 comments

Five months after it suspended flights to Maiduguri in Borno State over security concerns, Arik Air says it will resume operations to the North-Eastern city from May 9. The airline, in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Mr Ola Adebanji, said the security situation in the region had since improved, necessitating the resumption of…

