Ariyike Weekly: Abeg! Help Me Carry Load To Naija (Watch Video)

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ariyike Weekly: ABEG! HELP ME CARRY LOAD TO NAIJA.

On this episode of Ariyike weekly, Ariyike talks about the WAW awards she attended in London and she shares her experience about how some Nigerians in London wanted her to help them carry luggage back to Nigeria.

How do you feel when people you are not close to try to send luggage through you when you’re travelling?

