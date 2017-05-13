Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Armed group kills UN peacekeeper in Central African Republic – Olean Times Herald

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Armed group kills UN peacekeeper in Central African Republic
Olean Times Herald
BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The United Nations mission in Central African Republic says a Moroccan peacekeeper has been killed in an attack by Christian rebel forces in the southeastern city of Bangassou. The mission says hundreds of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.