Armed herdsmen kill 20 farmers in western Nigerian mosque: police – Reuters

Armed herdsmen kill 20 farmers in western Nigerian mosque: police
Reuters
ABUJA, Nigeria Nigerian herdsmen armed with guns killed 20 farmers and injured eight other people in a mosque in the western central Niger state this weekend, police said on Monday. Fighting over land use between semi-nomadic cattle herders and more …

and more »

