Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Armed robbers attack Chinese man outside bank, kill police inspector, escape with 10 million – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Armed robbers attack Chinese man outside bank, kill police inspector, escape with 10 million
NAIJ.COM
A robbery outside Diamond Bank, Item street, Owerri, Imo state has left one person dead and another injured as the robbers got away with N10 million. The robbers reportedly waited outside the bank for a Chinese contractor who was there to withdraw

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.