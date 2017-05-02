Pages Navigation Menu

Armory Wallet Update Includes SegWit Support, Replace-by-fee, and Other New Features

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Bitcoin

There are many Bitcoin wallet solutions available to users. One of those projects goes by the name of Armory. In the latest update, this wallet now supports Segregated Witness and replace-by-fee. The developers also introduced a lot of other features and optimizations. For now, there is no OSX build of the new Armory wallet, although … Continue reading Armory Wallet Update Includes SegWit Support, Replace-by-fee, and Other New Features

