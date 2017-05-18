Army arrests 126 Boko Haram suspects in Borno IDPs camp

The Nigerian Army yesterday said it had arrested about 126 suspected Boko Haram terrorists at the Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Damboa, Borno State.It said one of the suspects was with identity (ID) card of a soldier killed by suspected insurgents in a recent attack at Sabon-Gari community of the state.

The out-going Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, told journalists in Maiduguri during a farewell visit by Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) that the military rounded up the suspects who infiltrated several IDP camps.

He said the military got an intelligent report after an attack on Sabon-Gari in Damboa Local Council, Borno State, two weeks ago“Few days ago, we got intelligent report that Boko Haram terrorists were planning to attack Damboa. This happened after the attack on Sabon-Gari near Damboa where we lost some soldiers. We swung into action and rounded them up.

“During the raid on the camp, one of the terrorists in particular was identified to have taken part in the Sabon-Gari attack.“When we searched him, we found a wallet on him containing the identity card of one of the soldiers that was killed during the attack.

“So, in essence, that gave the purpose for further operations that our troops of 125 Brigade and the Civilian JTF rounded up about 126 of the terrorists in the camp.

“As you all know that peace has started returning to the areas, but we realise that the Boko Haram terrorists were hiding under law abiding citizens to continue to cause havoc.”Besides, he said that a Boko Haram logistics supplier was equally arrested at Yunusari, Yobe State, near the Nigeria border with Niger Republic.

The former commander said the man was caught smuggling 270 bags of 25kg rice with cans of oil believed to be intended for Boko Haram members in the bush.

Irabor, who thanked journalists for supporting the war against Boko Haram insurgents, urged them to show more concern and interrogate issues concerning rebuilding and resettlement of displaced persons in Borno State and the North-East sub-region.

Earlier at the Nigerian Army 7 Division Maiduguri, outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC), Brig.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, said that he came on board as the GOC when the political will in the country was on top speed.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Army Chief, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for their leadership in fighting Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism. Ezugwu also paid glowing tribute to officers and soldiers who sacrificed their lives to liberate many communities in the North-East.He, therefore, urged Nigerians to keep praying for troops at the battlefield.

