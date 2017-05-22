Pages Navigation Menu

Army arrests 17 war mercenaries in Akwa Ibom

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Akwa Ibom, News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army, 2 Brigade, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has nabbed 17 armed youths said to be war mercenaries. The suspects, who were picked up by soldiers during raids on their hideouts on Saturday, were said to be members of a sponsored gang that had been threatening the peace of Ayadeghe community in Oku Iboku, […]

