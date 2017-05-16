Army clear kidnappers’ camps in Bauchi

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had cleared kidnappers’ camps in Toro and Ningi local Government areas of Bauchi State.

It disclosed this in a statement signed by Maj. Joseph Afolasade, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 33 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Bauchi State, and made available to newsmen.

Afolasade said a detachment of soldiers from the 135 Battalion of the Brigade in Bauchi flushed out the kidnappers from their hideouts on May 14.

He said the troops were deployed under an operation code-named ‘Operation Harbin Kunama II’ to clear the notorious camps in Lame, Burra, Dangarfa and Dangardo forests in the state.

The spokesman said that the soldiers had earlier averted an attempt by the suspected kidnappers to escape, adding that one Ado Ahmed, 20, was arrested.

He said that one Dane gun; one locally made single barrel gun; one locally made pistol and 37 empty cases of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition were recovered from the forests.

Others items recovered, according to him, were two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition; 10 cartridges and one Gionee cell phone.

Afolasade said that the team thoroughly searched the forests to ensure that no suspected kidnapper was left behind.

He called on people in the affected areas to report any suspicious movement of persons or group of persons to the nearest military personnel in the state.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

