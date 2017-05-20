Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army denies Transparency International report alleging corruption in military

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria army has dismissed as false the report by global watchdog, Transparency International, alleging that some officers in the military are profiting from the Boko Haram crisis in the North-East. Defence Spokesman, John Enenche, while denying the allegations, said the report should be handled with suspicion. According to him, the investigation carried out in […]

Army denies Transparency International report alleging corruption in military

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.