Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army deploys troops to Denkyira-Obuasi over lynching of Captain – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Army deploys troops to Denkyira-Obuasi over lynching of Captain
Myjoyonline.com
Scores of armed military personnel have been deployed to Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region as they mount a search for residents said to have lynched the Captain in charge of the area. Thirty-Five (35) Men and Two Officers have been dispatched to
Soldier lynched at Denkyira BoaseStarr 103.5 FM
Military descend on Denkyira Obuasi in search of killers of army CaptainPrimenewsghana

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.