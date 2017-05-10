Army foil kidnap attempt in Delta

The Nigerian Army, 222 Battalion, Ozoro, Isoko North LGA of Delta, on Wednesday foiled attempted kidnap of Mrs Felicia Ovoh in Ozoro.

Capt. G.M. Ado told newsmen in Ozoro that he led the rescue team. He said that the victim was rescued in Ovrode forest.

Ado said the army got information about the kidnap at about 7:15 a.m. and promptly acted through the formation’s Quick Response Team.

“We chased the kidnappers to Ovrode swamp forest before she (victim) was rescued.

“The hoodlums shot sporadically to scare us away; and as you can see, our vehicle was destroyed by the kidnappers.

“But the woman and her vehicle with the N774, 000 community money in her possession were recovered and handed over to the Nigeria Police, Ozoro Division,” Ado said.

The Captain appealed to the public to always provide useful information that could help eradicate criminals in the society.

The victim, a teacher in Owhe Grammar School, Ozoro, was reported to be on her way to school with her children when she was attacked by four armed men suspected to be kidnappers.

A source said the children were dropped at school before she was whisked away.

The victim’s husband Mr Peter Ovoh commended the Nigerian Army for the bravery and expressed gratitude to God for the successful rescue.

“It was God that used people and the army to rescue my wife unhurt.

“She left the house this morning for work with the children and my grandson; thank God I saw them alive hale and healthy,” he said.

