Army foils suicide bomb attack in Borno
Tragedy was averted Wednesday night after three female teenage suicide bombers attempted to attack military outpost, popularly known as “Gontanamo” along Muna in Borno State. They were, however, gunned down before they could gain access to the premises. DAILY POST gathered that the incident happened at about 10pm on Wednesday. Abdulkadir ibrahim, the Information officer […]
