Army investigates 1,400 Boko Haram suspects, as TI lauds military

The Nigeria Army has revealed that 1,400 suspected Boko Haram members are undergoing investigation at its detention facility.

Lucky Irabor, outgoing Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said this yesterday during a handover ceremony at the Army Command Headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Irabor has been posted to the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, while Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru has been appointed to replace him.

Meanwhile, Transparen-cy International, TI, has said the anti-corruption group is not working against the interest of the Nigerian military.

Speaking through its representative in Nigeria, Mr. Auwal Rafsanjani, TI said the recently-released report on how senior officers have been allegedly making profit from the fight against insurgency, was not meant to derail the anti-corruption fight by the current administration.

The military had denied the report, accusing the agency of mischief.

Speaking on a local television station, he said the report was aimed at commending and complementing the efforts of the various service chiefs for “deviating from the past.”

He also called on the military to ensure that its doors are always opened and to improve its relation-ship with the civil society.

“The military remains key to the sustenance of any healthy society,” he added.

Military probe

On the Boko Haram investigation, Irabor said: “They (suspects)are still undergoing process of de-radicalisation as part of the efforts to fully reintegrate them into becoming meaningful citizens. On how many we have taken to court, I can only tell you that we are collaborating with the Ministry of Justice to commence that process.”

Responding, the new Theatre Commander, Attahiru, urged the media to continue its support to the military to enable it win the war against Boko Haram.

He promised that the command would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and the civil society to win the war.

