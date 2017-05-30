Army investigates 1,400 Boko Haram suspects in detention

The Nigerian Army says no fewer than 1,400 suspected Boko Haram members arrested by the military are undergoing investigation at its detention facility.

Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the outgoing Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said this during a handover at the army command headquarters in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru took over from Irabor who was posted to serve as the Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

Irabor said a sizable number of the terrorists were intercepted, some were arrested while some willingly surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“Investigation is still ongoing and I can assure you that many of the terrorists have owned up that “they actually took part in the activities of Boko Haram.

“They are still undergoing process of de-radicalisation as part of the efforts to fully reintegrate them into becoming meaningful citizens.

“On how many we have taken to court, I can only tell you that we are collaborating with the Ministry of Justice to commence that process.

Irabor said the army had recorded remarkable progress in the fight against Boko Haram in the last one year and had continued to work tirelessly to conclude the operation.

“In the past, a lot of operations were conducted and we had related some of them to you. We had strived in ensuring that peace returned to the North-East.

“I urge the new theatre commander that it should be sustained.

“Boko Haram has done no good to anyone. Your life, my life and that of average Nigerian’s, officers and soldiers must not be at stake.

“So, we as responsible citizens have a role to play in bringing new ideas and innovations to deal with the new tactics of Boko Haram.”

Responding, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru urged the Nigeria media to continue to give its support to the military to enable it to win the war against Boko Haram.

Attahiru said it required a multifarious approach to winning the war against insurgency; the command would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and the civil society to win the war.

“The command would also open Human Right Desk at the Division where cases of erring officers and soldiers are reported and treated”, he said.

This post was syndicated from Latest Nigeria News, Headlines, Breaking News and Opinions. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

