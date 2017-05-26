Army raids Boko Haram cell in Niger, nabs kidnapper of late Munguno

The Nigerian Army said it raided a Boko Haram cell at Mokwa and its environs in Niger State on Thursday and arrested three leaders of the terrorist group.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, named the suspects as Mustapha Muhammed (Adam Bitri), Ali Saleh and Uba Mohammed.

Usman said that they were picked up at their hideout at Gidan Mai village on Mokwa-Tegina road.

“Preliminary investigation has confirmed that one of the terrorists, Mustapha Muhammed (Adam Bitri), along with one Bakura (at large), was among the group of the Boko Haram terrorists that kidnapped the late elder statesman, Alhaji Shettima Ali Monguno, in Maiduguri on May 13, 2013.

“Items recovered from them include Automated Teller Machines debit cards, Voter Registration cards, National Identity Cards, various mobile telephones and bank tellers, among other items.

“The terrorists are currently being further interrogated”, Usman said.

