Army restates commitment to secure Nigeria

Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, ‎has restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to secure the country, pledging the commitment of officers and men in the discharge of their duties.‎

‎Buratai stated this on Saturday in Kano when he paid a courtesy visit on the governor of the state , Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje. ‎

‎”Insurgents and other criminals have been seriously degraded and the army would not relent until it ensures peace and stability in all parts of the country,” he assured.

Buratai said that he was in Kano to round off a special military exercise “Operation Scorpion Sting (Harbin Kunama II) in Falgore forest of Doguwa Local Government area of Kano state.‎

He said that the operation was launched in Southern Kaduna to address the problem of clashes between farmers and herdsmen, as well as ethno-religious crises in the area.‎

‎The Army Chief said that the first phase of the operation was conducted in parts of Kaduna, Zamfara, Bauchi and Niger Delta.

He then commended the state governor for providing accommodation and 16 new Toyota Hilux vehicles for the army in Kano.‎

‎

Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, had attributed the positive changes witnessed in the military, to the support and leadership of the President‎ Buhari.

‎The governor also commended the resilience and sacrifice of soldiers in the field.‎

‎”I urge you to keep it up and sustain the tempo as you carry on with the efforts to rid our country of criminal elements.

“I must also commend your efforts in ensuring the fulfillment of this administration’s pledge to secure lives and property; because of your contributions, the situation has greatly improved.” he said.‎

