Arranged Marriage Or A Love Marriage? – See The Moment Contestant Embarrassed Herself During Q&A At The Miss Rivers Beauty Pageant (VIDEO)

A beauty pageant contestant representing Emohua Local Government in Rivers state has become the butt of jokes after she embarrassed herself during Miss Rivers state golden jubilee contest which held last night. During the question and answer section, the judges asked which is better: an arranged marriage or a love marriage and she answered arranged marriage.

She went on to explain why she preferred arranged marriage and it’s one of the funniest things you will hear today…

“Why I preferred arranged marriage is that if you arrange your marriage….I preferred arranged marriage because if you arrange yourself before going into marriage definitely you’ll never face any trouble. And there will be nothing like problem. But if you don’t prepare before going into marriage, you find yourself being tired of the marriage due to the country now, you love somebody and you go into marriage and tomorrow you find out the marriage not being strong because you went to the marriage because of love” .

Watch the video after the cut..

