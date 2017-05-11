‘Arrogant’ Lucas betrayed ANC’s trust – Kodwa – News24
'Arrogant' Lucas betrayed ANC's trust – Kodwa
News24
Colesberg – The African National Congress has criticised Northern Cape premier Sylvia Lucas for her urgent cabinet reshuffle which it said betrayed the party's trust. "The ANC notes with disbelief actions of the Northern Cape Premier to reshuffle her …
ANC angry over not being consulted about Northern Cape cabinet reshuffle
