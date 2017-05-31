Arsenal agree fee for Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru

After being handed a new two-year contract by Arsenal, Arsene Wenger is on the verge of signing Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru from Belgian top division club KAS Eupen, media reports in England suggested.

The 19-year old was the Jupiler League’s joint top scorer in the 2016/2017 season and it is believed that the Gunners have agreed to meet his £6.8 million release clause. But Sky Sports reported that personal terms were yet to be agreed on.

The imminent arrival of Onyekuru at the Emirates Stadium has angered more than a few Arsenal fans who hoped that Wenger would sign a marquee player. But Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes the young Nigerian would eventually “shut…up” his critics.

Remember watching the news when I signed for Arsenal,fans said “why we signing him” Good luck to you Henry.I found the way to shut them up 😎 pic.twitter.com/OduRJVAsXm — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) May 31, 2017

Onyekuru, a big admirer of Arsenal, scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists for Eupen this season and may be a valuable addition to the Premier League side who finished outside of the top four for the first time in 20 years.

Onyekuru made his debut for Eupen in 2015 as a 17-year-old and helped the club achieve promotion to the Belgian top flight in his debut season.

The player is currently on international duty with Nigeria, who play a friendly against Togo in Paris on Thursday.

