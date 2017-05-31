Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal announce two-year deal for manager Arsene Wenger – Daily Mail

Arsenal announce two-year deal for manager Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger has declared his love for Arsenal after extending his contract for a further two years. The Frenchman, whose reign at the north London side already stands at more than two decades, has put pen to paper on fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium.
Live updates as Arsenal confirm Arsene Wenger to stay on as manager for another two yearsMirror.co.uk
'We can move up to the next level': Arsene Wenger signs new Arsenal contract and promises changes this summerTelegraph.co.uk
Arsene Wenger Announces 2-Year Arsenal Contract After Winning 2017 FA CupBleacher Report
ESPN FC –Irish Independent –CNN –Firstpost
all 772 news articles »

