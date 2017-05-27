Arsenal Attempts To Break The Bank To Keep Alexis Sanchez

England’s Arsenal FC has attempted to break the bank in a bid to keep its star player, Alexis Sanchez. The latest development comes after the club entered into a standoff with the star player whose future at the English club has been desperately debated with lower chances of him staying and signing a contract extension.…

The post Arsenal Attempts To Break The Bank To Keep Alexis Sanchez appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

