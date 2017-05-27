Arsenal defeat Chelsea in final to win English FA Cup

Arsenal Football Club on Saturday won the English FA Cup after beating 10-man Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley.

Alexis Sanchez put the Gunners in the lead just four minutes into the game as he slotted past Thibaut Courtois from close range.

Chelsea players complained in vain to referee Anthony Taylor claiming an offside as the ball had hit Sanchez arm after a move by Aaron Ramsey.

Taylor, after consultation with the assistant referee, sustained the goal, and Arsenal held on to finish the first half with a 1-0 lead.

Chelsea’s Nigeria forward Victor Moses was sent off the pitch in the 68th minute after a dive to compound the Premier League champions’ woes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he had obtained a yellow card in the third minute of the game.

But Diego Costa brought about a turnaround in the game in the 76th minute when he equalised for Chelsea.

Costa had received a lovely ball from Willian, chesting it down in the box before knocking his shot past Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina.

The Gunners proved superior when Ramsey restored their lead with a header two minutes later.

And they could have had more goals if they had converted all their scoring chances thereafter.

NAN reports that the match was a repeat of the 2002 clash where Arsenal snatched a 2-0 win against The Blues.

The Gunners have now won their 13th FA Cup title and the seventh under manager Arsene Wenger.(NAN)

