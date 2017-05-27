Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal defeat Chelsea to clinch Record 13th FA Cup Crown

Arsenal celebrated a record 13th FA Cup success as Aaron Ramsey once again grabbed the winner at Wembley, securing a 2-1 victory over 10-man Chelsea and potentially going some way to restoring supporters’ faith in the under-fire Arsene Wenger. Ramsey scored his side’s third and crucial goal in the 2013-14 showpiece against Hull City and was […]

