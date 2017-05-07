Arsenal end Manchester United unbeaten run

Arsenal kept up their hopes of securing a place in the English Premier League top four on Sunday, and also ended Manchester United’s 25-match unbeaten run in the competition. It was a match that was looking largely uneventful, until Granit Xhaka opened the scoring with a deflected shot from distance which looped over goalkeeper David de Gea. Their fans were yet to get over the celebration of a likely win over a difficult opponent when Danny Welbeck doubled their lead three minutes later.

