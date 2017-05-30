Arsenal EXCLUSIVE: Gunners line up Eddie Howe as Arsene Wenger’s long-term successor – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Arsenal EXCLUSIVE: Gunners line up Eddie Howe as Arsene Wenger's long-term successor
Daily Star
ARSENE WENGER has been charged with finding his Arsenal successor – with Bournemouth's Eddie Howe in pole position to succeed him. 0. By David Woods / Published 30th May 2017. Arsenal chiefs want Eddie Howe to succeed Arsene Wenger GETTY.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!