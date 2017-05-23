Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal join race for 19yr-old Nigerian forward

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal have begun discussions to sign KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru, according to Sky sources. The 19-year-old is the top scorer in the Belgium domestic league, notching his 20th goal on May 20, and has been in demand with SSN HQ reporting last week that Everton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion were keen. The forward’s […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.