Arsenal move up 5th on English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Wednesday’s match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea 35 27 3 5 75 29 84

Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 77

Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71 42 70

Man City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69

————————————-

Arsenal 35 20 6 9 68 42 66

Man Utd 35 17 14 4 51 27 65

Everton 36 16 10 10 60 41 58

————————————-

West Brom 35 12 9 14 41 45 45

Leicester 35 12 7 16 45 54 43

Southampton 35 11 9 15 39 46 42

Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 42

West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 42

Stoke 36 10 11 15 39 52 41

Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 40

Watford 35 11 7 17 37 58 40

Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38

Swansea 36 10 5 21 41 69 35

————————————-

Hull 36 9 7 20 36 69 34

Middlesbrough 36 5 13 18 26 48 28 — relegated

Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 24 — relegated

Note: top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship

