Arsenal need a billionaire like Alisher Usmanov to move forward, says Ian Wright – BBC Sport
BBC Sport
Arsenal need the spending power of a billionaire such as Alisher Usmanov in order to move to the next level, says Gunners legend Ian Wright. Uzbek-born Russian Usmanov has made a £1bn bid to take full control of the Gunners, but majority shareholder …
