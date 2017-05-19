Arsenal need a billionaire like Alisher Usmanov to move forward, says Ian Wright – BBC Sport

Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal need a billionaire like Alisher Usmanov to move forward, says Ian Wright
Arsenal need the spending power of a billionaire such as Alisher Usmanov in order to move to the next level, says Gunners legend Ian Wright. Uzbek-born Russian Usmanov has made a £1bn bid to take full control of the Gunners, but majority shareholder …
