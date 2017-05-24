Arsenal news: Defensive crisis ahead of FA Cup final – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Arsenal news: Defensive crisis ahead of FA Cup final
Arsene Wenger is facing a defensive crisis going into the FA Cup final after revealing Shkodran Mustafi hasn't trained since suffering a head injury. With Laurent Koscielny suspended and Gabriel out for up to eight weeks with knee-ligament damage …
