Arsenal Now for Sale After Missing Champions League? Here’s What the US Owner, Kroenke is Saying

As media reports continue to trail Arsenal especially after it missed qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for next season, the club’s majority owner, Stan Kroenke, has opened up on the sale of the football club. Stan Kroenke, the majority shareholder of Arsenal football club, has affirmed his commitment to the club and said his …

The post Arsenal Now for Sale After Missing Champions League? Here’s What the US Owner, Kroenke is Saying appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

