Arsenal star told to leave so he doesn’t become new Theo Walcott: Liverpool are linked – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Arsenal star told to leave so he doesn't become new Theo Walcott: Liverpool are linked
Express.co.uk
PHIL THOMPSON has told Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave Arsenal to avoid becoming like Theo Walcott. By Lewis Winter. PUBLISHED: PUBLISHED: 05:00, Sun, May 14, 2017. 0. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: 0 …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!