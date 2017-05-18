Arsenal To Make £20 Million Bid For Juventus Midfielder Mario Lemina

Arsenal are set to launch a transfer raid for £20m-rated Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, who has been likened to Paul Pogba.

According to the London Evening Standard, the Gunners are considering a bid for the talented Lemina as they consider their options in the transfer market.

He has made just eight Serie A starts for the league leaders this season.

It is said that agreeing personal terms with the Gabon international should not be a problem and the deal would cost around £20m.

Arsenal’s potential failure to qualify for the Champions League shouldn’t be an issue either with Lemina’s main priority being securing consistent first-team football.

It is said that Roma and Schalke are also keen while Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Liverpool have closely monitored him in the past.

Lemina, a dynamic box-to-box midfielder, moved to Juventus from Marseille in 2015 for around £8m.

The post Arsenal To Make £20 Million Bid For Juventus Midfielder Mario Lemina appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

