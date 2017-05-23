Arsenal transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Emirates Stadium – Goal.com
Goal.com
Arsenal transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Emirates Stadium
Manchester City's players believe Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker will be joining them next season for a combined £100 million, according to the Daily Mirror. BAYERN AHEAD IN ALEXIS RACE. Alexis Sanchez Arsenal Premier League. Alexis Sanchez's …
Manchester City stars confident transfers of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Tottenham's Kyle Walker are BOTH done deals
Alexis Sanchez to Man City: Players convinced Arsenal and Tottenham deals done – report
