Arsenal Win 13th FA Cup Title, Beating Chelsea 2-1

Arsenal won the FA Cup for the thirteenth time and the third time in four years on Saturday when they beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final, thanks to a contested fourth-minute goal by Alexis Sanchez and a 79th minute header by Aaron Ramsay.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa had given the Premier League champions hope in the 76th minute when he equalised.

However, Ramsay sealed the win three minutes later.

Chelsea played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after wing-back Victor Moses was shown a second yellow card.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Arsenal Win 13th FA Cup Title, Beating Chelsea 2-1 appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

