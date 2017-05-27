Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal win English FA Cup, end Chelsea’s season double dream

Posted on May 27, 2017

Arsenal Football Club on Saturday won the English FA Cup after beating 10-man Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley. Alexis Sanchez put the Gunners in the lead just four minutes into the game as he slotted past Thibaut Courtois from close range. Chelsea players complained in vain to referee Anthony Taylor claiming an offside as the ball…

The post Arsenal win English FA Cup, end Chelsea’s season double dream appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

