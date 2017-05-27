Arsenal wins 13th FA Cup

• As Moses gets first career red card

New English Premier League (EPL) Champions, Chelsea, yesterday at the Wembley Stadium, bowed to the fire power of Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in the 2017 FA Cup final.

It was Aaron Ramsey who sealed the record-breaking FA Cup triumph for Gunners in the match which ended 2-1.

Victor Moses was sent off after being shown a second yellow card for diving, which left the Chelsea fans in uproar as they felt the Nigerian should have instead been handed a penalty against Arsenal.

This is indeed Moses’ first red card in his entire football career so far.

The Chelsea wing-back was first booked in the 57th minute after he brought down Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck as the Blues trailed their London rivals by one goal to nil.

After his Chelsea teammate N’Golo Kante was subsequently shown a yellow card, Moses was then given his marching orders for an apparent dive in the box.

The 26-year-old went down in the area under pressure from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and, as the Chelsea fans stood up to appeal for a penalty, referee Anthony Taylor instead showed Moses his second yellow card.

Replays showed Oxlade-Chamberlain did not make contact with Moses and, despite fierce whistles from the Chelsea fans, the latter made his way off the pitch as Antonio Conte’s side were reduced to 10 men.

Alex Sanchez opened the scoring early for the Gunners, as Arsenal took a controversial 1-0 lead within five minutes .

The Chilean appeared to block a Chelsea clearance with his arm before Ramsey, in an offside position, briefly made a play for the ball before backing off and allowing Sanchez to take the ball from an onside position and scored.

