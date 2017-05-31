Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsene Wenger Announces 2-Year Arsenal Contract After Winning 2017 FA Cup – Bleacher Report

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Arsene Wenger Announces 2-Year Arsenal Contract After Winning 2017 FA Cup
Bleacher Report
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will stay at the club for two more years after agreeing to a new deal on Wednesday. Majority owner Stan Kroenke issued this statement on the club's official website: “Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other
Arsene Wenger signs two-year contract extension with ArsenalCNN
Arsène Wenger got a new contract from Arsenal because the club is dominated by fearSB Nation
Arsene Wenger staying at Arsenal: Did the club make the right choice?ESPN.co.uk (blog)
talkSPORT
all 621 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.