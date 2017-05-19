Arsene Wenger Can’t Coach His Way Out Of A Paper Bag – Tony Adams

Tony Adams does not think a return to Arsenal is possible while Arsene Wenger is at the club after once claiming the Frenchman “couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag”.

Speaking in his autobiography Sober, serialised in The Sun, he said: “Perhaps Arsene thought I might be too challenging for him.

“He seemed to like an assistant such as Pat Rice or Steve Bould, both great club men who were not going to ruffle feathers.

“Arsene is so dominant that he was probably not going to like it if I said, ‘We’re conceding bad goals, I’m going to take the back four today and organise them’.

“Because Arsene is essentially not a coach – and that is the second reason why I believe he didn’t want me. Back in the day I said in an interview coaching wasn’t Arsene’s strong point.

“Actually in the original draft, I said he couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag. And though I modified that in the final article, it didn’t go down well.”

The post Arsene Wenger Can’t Coach His Way Out Of A Paper Bag – Tony Adams appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

