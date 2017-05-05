Arsene Wenger v Jose Mourinho – Irish Independent
Irish Independent
Arsene Wenger v Jose Mourinho
Irish Independent
Under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger welcomes old adversary Jose Mourinho to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as Manchester United look to inflict more misery on the Frenchman. The two sides are battling it out to finish in the top four but Wenger has …
