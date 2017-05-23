Artisan Wins Car in Skye Bank Promo

Skye Bank Plc said it recently presented an Aluminum Fabricator, John Paul with the keys to a brand new car he won in the just concluded MoneyGram/Skye Bank ‘Receive N Win’ Promo.

Two other winners – Chinedu Lucky, a Trader in Alaba Market and Ademola Abayomi, an Event Planner respectively also picked up N1 million and N500,000 respectively among other 49 winners who won different cash prizes and other material rewards in the promo.

Presenting the keys to the car to Paul, Skye Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Tokunbo Abiru, was quoted in a statement to have congratulated him for emerging the grand prize winner and a proud owner of a brand new car in a recession, even as he solicited for continued patronage of the bank.

According to the CEO, “It is a privilege to talk to you on how we have fared as a bank in the Moneygram business which spans over five years association. And within that period, we have competed keenly with other banks and today we are number two in terms of volume and value and have our eyes firmly on reaching our goal – to be number one in this business- and we can only get to the number one position only with the continued support of our loyal customers, stakeholders and the general public.”

In all, 53 lucky customers of Skye Bank and members of the public, across different business locations in Nigeria, were rewarded handsomely during the promo period. At the grand draw, winners were presented with different prizes such as Samsung Tablets, DSTV decoder and many other prizes, aside the car as grand prize.

The “Receive N Win” promo was geared towards encouraging increased patronage of the services of the wire money transfer franchise; and is specifically targeted at customers who received their transfers in any branch or business location of Skye Bank.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

