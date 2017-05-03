Artist wants government to provide grants to artists to boost art development – Vanguard
|
Artist wants government to provide grants to artists to boost art development
Vanguard
Governments at all levels must set aside special grants for artists to boost the industry and for individual development. An artist, Oscar Ukonu, told newsmen in Lagos that such grants would help young artists to take off after school before they start …
