Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Artist wants government to provide grants to artists to boost art development – Vanguard

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Artist wants government to provide grants to artists to boost art development
Vanguard
Governments at all levels must set aside special grants for artists to boost the industry and for individual development. An artist, Oscar Ukonu, told newsmen in Lagos that such grants would help young artists to take off after school before they start

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.