Artquake return with New Single “Gara Gan” featuring Small Doctor & QDot | Listen on BN

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Veteran Afro-Pop duo, Artquake return with a brand new street-themed tune, enlisting the services of  Street Kings – Small Doctor and QDot on this one dubbed “Gara Gan“, produced by the wicked one, Young John. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

