As Brazil Honours Buratai's Brilliance

In faraway Southern American continent, Brazillian President, Michel Temer, conferred on Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai, that country’s highest military honour. The Brazilian Army Commander, Gen. Eduardo Villas Boas recommended Buratai to his Commander-In-Chief for this prestigious honour and award of the Brazilian Military Order of Merit Award, at Brasilia, Brazil.

News of this epoch-making award was received by many across our nation with great delight. So, Nigeria has suddenly become the cynosure of the eyes of the world once more? It was pleasant and refreshing more ways than can be imagined.

I remembered the words of an anonymous poet, which echoed my admired reality in these words; “After night, comes day; after rain, comes sunshine….” I felt extremely proud as an African and a Nigerian that my continent and country have sauntered unto its place of pride in the comity of nations.

Prior to May 2015, Nigerians had given up on any vestige of hope of revival of their country. Everywhere and everything, casted a gloomy spell on the nation. Nothing was working or seemed not to be working. Scavengers in power were everywhere devouring the last flesh of our country Nigeria. Avarice and corruption became a norm and was so deeply entrenched that citizens groaned in homes, worship centres, on the streets and in the metaphysical realm.

Amidst these tribulations, the citizenry came under the excruciating yoke of insecurity on all fronts. There was ravaging terrorism in the Northeast of Nigeria, militancy in the Niger Delta, armed banditry and cattle rustling in the Northwest and herders/farmers conflagration in the North Central. States. Nigeria was in a quagmire at the point with fears of an implosion, especially as the ousted government appeared dumfounded and overwhelmed by the avalanche of problems it could not remedy.

At last, certitude was sighted at the end of the tunnel when Nigerians, decided to elect a man with impeccable credentials and unbeatable integrity, to preside over this thoroughly asphyxiated country. President Muhammadu Buhari accepted this onerous, but patriotic task to regenerate and rejuvenate Nigeria; to change it into a nation all her citizens would be proud of and held in high esteem and the world would also appreciate as a people and a nation.

On this score, President Buhari is believed to have performed so creditably in less than two years in office. But there is no aspect of this re-invention of Nigeria, which has elicited excitement in Nigerians more than his restructuring of the Nigerian military, particularly the Nigerian Army to confront terrorism.

The appointment of Gen.Buratai as COAS and the additional responsibility conferred on him as leader of the counter-insurgency war in Nigeria, particularly in the Northeast was taken for granted by most Nigerians. Many assumed it was a task beyond the man and the Nigerian Army. There was nothing in Buratai’s mien that advertised any promise about his competence, wit and professionalism, strong enough to lead the army in defeating a war as complex as Boko Haram terrorism.

Nations of the world have battled terrorism with no success. I know of the allied forces marshalled against ISIS and militants in the Middle East by super powers for years, but the fire is still smouldering now than ever before. But Nigeria has miraculously achieved the feat of defeating terrorism through the efforts of Gen Buratai. The Army Chief degraded terrorism in record time.

Therefore, when he descended on terrorists in Nigeria, the devious criminals knew they were meeting a soldier whose dozens and more strategies of war they could not decode, much less deflate. He marshalled out his troops in the fields and meticulously executed the anti-terrorism war.

In essence, whatever sponsors and agents of terrorists peddle against Gen Buratai and the Nigerian Army or whatever fabricated stories Amnesty International and its sister-agencies write against the Nigerian Army to defame them, over alleged human rights abuses, it has failed to obviate the splendour of Gen Buratai and by extension, Nigerian soldiers from the lenses of a world that has seen their dexterity in battle.

The campaigns of hate against Nigerians, Gen. Buratai and soldiers would not becloud the infectious aura of the Army Chief from spreading around the world. That is the statement the Brazilian Government made some few days back.

I am one among the millions of Nigerians who has continued to lament the unjustified and vexatious vilification of the Nigerian Army back home by some disgruntled elements. And awards and recognitions like the one conferred on Buratai by the Brazilian Government gives us consolation. It is the highest military honour in that country and most likely, just a few of its indigenous army officers have received this rare recognition in the past.

To qualify for this prestigious award is not a tea party. It takes everything. It is awarded to military officers who have indisputably distinguished themselves consistently in military assignments like Gen Buratai did. The Nigerian Army Chief is one among the few in the league of foreign Army officers to be feted with this prestigious award by Brazil.

The citation of Gen Buratai read at the grand ceremony of the presentation loudly proclaimed that the Army Chief is honoured for his exemplary and globally recognised leadership qualities and the Nigerian Army’s efforts in battling terrorism and insurgency.

In his usual simplicity and accommodative posture, Gen Buratai appreciated the honour and dedicated it to the entire officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and his country, Nigeria.

“It is no doubt a great honour to me, the Nigerian Army and the Federal Republic of Nigeria to be bestowed with the Brazilian Military Order of Merit which is the highest and most prestigious award in the Brazilian Army,” Gen. Buratai intoned.

The award is not just timely, but it is also a loud statement about the defeat of terrorism in Nigeria. Again, it has decorated Nigerian Army now as one of the best in Africa. It is, sweetly, an international confirmation of the positive results of the reforms and innovations about adherence to professionalism, discipline, respect for human rights, transparency and accountability, Gen Buratai entrenched in the Nigerian Army from the outset of his appointment as COAS. I hope the doubting Thomases are following the trend of events.

But beyond the ceremony of the award and the excitement of the plaque and medal, the gesture would further cement Nigeria’s diplomatic and military ties with Brazil. The recent Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) exhibition at the Eagle square at Abuja, where the Nigerian Army displayed innovative inventions of military hardware models is good example of possible mutual benefit between Nigeria and Brazil. There would now be bilateral partnership in training of Nigerian military personnel in Brazil to further arm them for future military expeditions in Nigeria, Africa and anywhere in the world. This, indeed, is a major plus for us as a people and a nation. We have every cause to shout in high appreciation, especially as it is now lucid enough that we have suppressed satanic forces and retrogressive elements. Gen Buratai’s infectious aura made it possible.

– Ode wrote from NIPSS, Kuru, Plateau State

