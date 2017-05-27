…As LMC bans Rangers, Sunshine supporters

The League Management Company (LMC), yesterday, sanctioned Rangers and Sunshine Stars supporters with a fine of N6.5m and N5m respectively for misbehavior during League matches at their respective venues.

Speaking while explaining LMC action, the Chairman, Shehu Dikko said the fine against the two clubs were carefully deliberated upon noting that the two teams had been previously reprimanded and fined for similar breaches.

Rangers were charged for four breaches of the Framework and Rules in their match against Gombe United and subsequently fined a total of N6.5m (including N3m for disruption of video coverage of the match), a suspended three points’ deduction and two home matches behind closed doors.

In addition to the sanctions, the club was also directed to ensure that the fan identified as Baba Agu, who spearheaded the disruption of the video recording of the match is banned from all Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matches and activities and his picture is to be published by the Club at the stadium entrances.

Sunshine Stars were fined a total of N5m, a suspended three points’ deduction and indefinite stadium closure to fans following findings that the clubs supporters encroached on the field of play, threw objects on to the field and assaulted the match officials in their match against Lobi Stars. The fine includes N1m compensation to the match officials who were assaulted and a further payment of certified medical bills that may be presented by the match officials.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

