As Peace Corps Sails Through The Storms With Hope

“There are some things we learn on stormy seas that we never learn on calm smooth waters.”-Danny L Deaube and Vincent Van Gogh.

No doubt, success and storms goes hand in hand. If we separate the two then, our pursuit has no success colorations because, success attracts hate and jealous. It brings enmity, it attracts friends but, most of them hatches evils on It is in this respect that the National Commandant of Peace Corps, Ambassador (Dr) Dickson Akoh and the entire body of the organization, should know that the road to success is challenging. It is full of obstacles and hurdles. And we cannot because of the challenges allow our earth shaking dreams to perish, because we all have assignment to fulfill on earth.

There is no one in the world who hasn’t struggled on his way to the top. It’s never easy for anyone. Luck doesn’t always favour you. You have to get up and get going. Even the most successful people in the world have faced failures, and too many of them rose above it. But he who rises up against obstacles and continues the race forward is the one who reaches the top. So, I urge Dickson Akoh to keep faith alive. On the other hand, concerned Nigeria may want to know why despite all the life transforming successes recorded so far by the National Commandant of Peace Corps the Corps is still facing stiff opposition from sister security agents; the Nigeria Police Force and the DSS. Peace Corps piloted by their highly disciplined, humble, detribalised, hardworking and God fearing Commandant, Ambassador Dr Dickson Akoh has gone through a lot since its formative stage 18 years ago in the hands of the Nigeria security personnel that are supposed to protect and encourage them for their efforts to institute peace in the society and to ensure the productive development of the youths across Nigeria.

The establishment of the Peace Corps is a welcome development that needs the support of every Nigerian devoid of religious, ethnic, or political colouration. Many Nigerians could not hide their anger over the recent manhandling of the Peace Corps officers by the Nigeria police force and DSS and the closure of their newly acquired headquarters at Abuja. The APC lead government should call the Nigeria police force and DSS to order and, to as well order them to obey the Abuja federal high court ruling on the issue and immediately ask them to re-open the new headquarters of the Peace Corps which is currently under the control of the police. So many Nigerians from across the 36 states are also lending their voices in support of the Peace Corps.

In this connection, it is high time for Nigeria police to obey the law and immediately open the headquarters of the Peace Corps since most Nigerians are beginning to see their actions as a plot to thwart the efforts of the National Commandant to better the lots of the army of youths who are roaming the street without bearing. Let the police obey the Thursday 27th of April 2017 ruling by Justice Kolawole of the Federal high court Abuja, which stated that the Attorney General of the Federation should immediately call police to order by warning them of the consequences of treating court orders with levity. Let police do the needful and return all the seized properties of the Peace Corps since the organization is out to preach peace and the productive development of every Nigerian youth as earlier posited.

I want to appeal to the National Commandant of Peace Corps to by no means give up in his quest to see to the actualisation of Peace Corps as a paramilitary body in Nigeria. Very soon, the storms shall be over. Soon, there shall be bright light at the end of the tunnel. The world is replete with stories of legends who accomplished a lot despite the storms they had to deal with. The success stories of these people prove that nothing is impossible. If they could make it despite so many hurdles, so can Ambassador (Dr) Dickson Akoh, the National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

–Odeh, wrote in from Abuja

