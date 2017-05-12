… as Yobe clears arrears of salaries, pensions

By Bala Ajiya

DAMATURU—The release of bailout fund to all the states of the federation to enable them offset backlog of salaries and emoluments to civil servants appears to be yielding fruits in Yobe State, as the government has settled all salaries, gratuity and pension of workers.

This was disclosed to Vanguard in Damaturu by Mr. Musa Hassan, Chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE.

He said: “The council workers have been paid their salaries up to date. Pensions have also been paid. Payment of gratuities has commenced already.”

The Auditor-General of Local Government, Alhaji Yahaya Wakil, corroborated Hassan’s statement, saying government does not owe any local government staff arrears of pension.

On gratuities, he said they had been paid up to 2015, adding “there is a monthly disbursement of N85 million to offset outstanding gratuity, which have been effective since October 2016.”

The post … as Yobe clears arrears of salaries, pensions appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

