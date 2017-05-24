Asekutu, Okowa intelligence aide, harps on need for community cooperation

By Ediri Ejoh

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Intelligence Gathering and Community Development, Mr. Smart Olorunyomi Asekutu, has called on community leaders and people in the state to take advantage of the office in seeking solution to their grievances.

Addressing selected community leaders from across the state who visited him in his office at the Governor’s Office Annex, Warri yesterday, Mr. Asekutu stated that the state Governor, Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa means well for all individuals, communities, organisations and establishments across the state, that is why he established the office which will serve as a platform for genuine complaints, claims and other issues begging for attention, for prompt action.

Mr. Asekutu strongly appealed to all communities to have confidence in the office and embrace it, by passing useful information to it, stressing that “the office will treat all your reports with the utmost confidence and protection.”

Speaking further, he assured the leaders that any report he received will be given prompt attention. He also called on traditional institutions to utilise his office in passing useful intelligence on illegal activities in their areas that can disrupt cordial relationship between host communities and business operations, especially oil and gas, in the state as it is very important to nip such likely hostilities in the bud before they escalate, as a peaceful community is necessary for development.

He also emphasised that the office was created by the Governor based on his understanding of government workings, having been a commissioner, secretary to the state government, senator and now governor.

Speaking on the harassment of oil company workers and contractors, Mr. Asekutu expressed his confidence that it will soon be a thing of the past as his office will serve as an avenue for every aggrieved person to air their grievances instead of taking laws into their hands. He also called on community youths to partner with their elders who are more experienced in security matters, and collectively see his office as a gateway for their grievances.

Responding, some of the community leaders expressed their appreciation for Governor Okowa for creating the office and assured Mr. Asekutu of their cooperation.

The post Asekutu, Okowa intelligence aide, harps on need for community cooperation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

