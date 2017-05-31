Asewo! Olosho! – Fans Blast Mercy Aigbe For Swimsuit Photos, Call Her Names

Some Fans get no Chill, it really doesn’t matter what matters is the fact that a lot of people are not feeling Mercy Aigbe’s London break especially as she told us she was going for surgery but has been posting cute selfies and swimsuit photos. The mother of two who recently detached Gentry from her …

