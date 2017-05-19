AshakaCem posts 26% profit decline, projects positive growth for 2017 – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
AshakaCem posts 26% profit decline, projects positive growth for 2017
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– AshakaCem Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa Plc has projected a positive market growth for 2017 going by what it described as “early approval” of Federal Government budget as well as the24% increase in allocation for …
Shareholders approve 15k per share dividend for AshakaCem
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!